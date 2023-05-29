Dhanas man held for theft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Sanjeev Kumar, alias Kali, of Dhanas for stealing a mobile phone. Sumit of Ambala reported that his mobile phone was stolen from his pocket while he was sleeping in the park near the PGI on Thursday night. TNS

AC units stolen from Sector 32

Chandigarh: Thieves stole two AC units from a showroom in Sector 32. Sanjay Munjal reported the matter to the police following which a case of theft was registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Man booked on rape charge

Zirakpur: The police have booked a Sector 35 resident for raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her. The victim said she had met the suspect, Akshay, through a gaming site in December, 2022. TNS

KIUG: PU cagers finish third

Chandigarh: Panjab University men’s basketball team claimed the third position in the ongoing Khelo India University Games (KIUG) at Uttar Pradesh. Jain University, Bengaluru, claimed the gold medal, while the Swarnim Gujarat Sports University team claimed the second position. Meanwhile, the PU wrestling contingent won a silver medal. The university on Sunday slipped to seventh position on the medals’ tally. TNS

Cricket trials tomorrow

Panchkula: The Panchkula District Cricket Association (affiliated to Haryana Cricket Association) will conduct trials to select boys’ team for the upcoming Haryana Inter District Pataudi Trophy. The trials will be held at JR Institute of Cricket Technology Stadium, Naggal Barwala, Panchkula, on May 30. TNS

Chess meet from June 2

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Chess Association will organise the 33rd Chandigarh Chess Championship from June 2 to 4 at Chandigarh Baptist School, Sector 45. Those interested can confirm their entries on the portal www.chandigarhchess.com.