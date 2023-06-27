Dhanas mishap accused granted bail by court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

A local court has granted bail to Paramveer Singh Dhola, who allegedly ran over seven people, on the footpath at Dhanas-Sarangpur dividing road on May 17.

The accused had been booked by the police for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving.

The police alleged that 19-year-old Paramveer Singh, a national level shooter, and a BA first year student at SD College, Sector 32, was driving the Beetle car which was allegedly involved in the accident and claimed three lives and left four other persons injured. The counsel of the accused argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case. On the other hand, the public prosecutor opposed the bail application. After hearing of the arguments, the court allowed the bail application of the accused.