Dhanas mishap: Police remand of Beetle car driver extended by day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

A local court today extended the police remand of Paramveer Singh Dhola, prime suspect in the Beetle car accident case that claimed three lives and left four others injured, by another day.

The UT police produced Dhola before the duty magistrate after his two-day remand ended. The police had sought three more days of remand on the ground that they needed to verify the route taken by the suspect on the day of the incident and match it with the call detail record (CDR).

However, Terminder Singh, Navi Bajwa and Manpreet, counsels for the suspect, opposed the request, arguing there was nothing to be recovered from him. Parambir was arrested on Saturday after being on the run for three days.

The court had initially allowed two-day police remand of the suspect. The police alleged 19-year-old Dhola, a national-level shooter and a BA-first year student of a Sector 32 college, was behind the wheel of the car at the time of the accident.

The accident took place on the Dhanas-Sarangpur road on May 17. The car had run over seven persons, including a woman vendor selling corn, on the footpath. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving was registered.

The police told the court the investigation had revealed the suspect’s female friend present with him at the time of the incident was still at large and her presence was required to complete the investigation. Only Dhola knew of her whereabouts, they said.

Also, other people who helped or harboured the suspect were required to be questioned to verify the facts. After hearing the arguments, the court granted one-day remand of the suspect.