Dhanas Rehab Colony gets tertiary treated water supply

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

Mayor Anup Gupta started the supply of tertiary treated water in Dhanas Rehabilitation Colony today as part of the 8th anniversary celebrations of Smart Cities Mission.

An event was also organised by Chandigarh Smart City Limited to share the updated status of all STPs in the city and the supply of tertiary treated (TT) water for gardening purpose in parks.

While talking about the benefits of the project, the Mayor said water was a precious commodity of the day and its judicious use was the basic need of the present times. Therefore, the objective of using TT water was to save potable water, which is presently being used for the purpose of gardening and irrigation of green spaces in various sectors of the city.

Anindita Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Smart City Limited-cum-Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, said tertiary treatment of sewage would improve the environment of city as it effluent was rich in nitrogen/manure and plants/grass would flourish after its use.