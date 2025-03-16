DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Dhanas resident acquitted in attempt-to-murder case

Dhanas resident acquitted in attempt-to-murder case

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:16 AM Mar 16, 2025 IST
A local court has acquitted Rahul, a resident of Dhanas, Chandigarh, in an attempt-to-murder case after the prosecution failed to prove the charges. The court said that the complainant could not identify the accused in court and tampering of evidence could not be ruled out.

A case had been registered on September 21, 2020, on a complaint of Dharminder . The complaint stated that he was attacked by his neighbour and his brother. Barun Jaswal, counsel of the accused Rahul argued that the complainant did not support the case.

