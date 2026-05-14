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Home / Chandigarh / Dhanas water supply pipeline to be replaced

Dhanas water supply pipeline to be replaced

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:49 AM May 14, 2026 IST
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Mayor Saurabh Joshi today laid the foundation stone for the work of laying a new water supply pipeline near the park area in Milk Colony, Dhanas.

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The Mayor said the existing water supply pipeline in the area had been facing frequent leakages for several years, resulting in water wastage and repeated damage to roads, causing inconvenience to residents.

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Former Senior Deputy Mayor and area councillor Kuljeet Singh Sandhu, Chief Engineer Sanjay Arora, senior officials of the Municipal Corporation and local residents were present on the occasion.

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The Chief Engineer said the existing pipeline was nearly 25 years old. He stated that the new pipeline would be laid at an estimated cost of Rs 18 lakh.

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