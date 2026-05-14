Dhanas water supply pipeline to be replaced

Mayor Saurabh Joshi today laid the foundation stone for the work of laying a new water supply pipeline near the park area in Milk Colony, Dhanas.

Advertisement

The Mayor said the existing water supply pipeline in the area had been facing frequent leakages for several years, resulting in water wastage and repeated damage to roads, causing inconvenience to residents.

Advertisement

Former Senior Deputy Mayor and area councillor Kuljeet Singh Sandhu, Chief Engineer Sanjay Arora, senior officials of the Municipal Corporation and local residents were present on the occasion.

Advertisement

The Chief Engineer said the existing pipeline was nearly 25 years old. He stated that the new pipeline would be laid at an estimated cost of Rs 18 lakh.