Dhankar to meet Senate members

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 17

Vice-President of India and Chancellor, Panjab University, Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet Senators and other members of the governing body during his visit to the campus for the 70th convocation on May 20.

As per the schedule, Dhankhar is scheduled to reach the campus at 9 am and to meet the senators at 10.30 am. “The Chancellor will meet the Senate members at the Golden Jubilee Hall. The meeting is likely to be held for 45 minutes before he moves to the gymnasium hall for the convocation,” said a senior functionary of the campus. A total of 450 research scholars are expected to be awarded with doctorate. Nearly 500 graduate and postgraduate students will be awarded gold medals. The Chief Ministers of Haryana and Punjab, along with the Governors of both states, will also attend the convocation.

Last November, Dhankhar, during his maiden visit to the campus for attending 3rd Global Alumni Meet, had met senators, office-bearers of the Panjab University None-Teaching University Staff and officials at the Punjab Raj Bhawan, confirmed sources. “It will be a formal interaction with the Chancellor. However, he (Chancellor) can initiate a discussion on anything. He is likely to address the governing body of the university in the presence of other officials,” added the source.

Security to be beefed up on university campus

Heavy police force will be deployed on the campus during Dhankar’s visit to prevent any untoward incident or protest. The route to Gate No. 1 via Administrative Block, Chemistry Department and Physics Department road via Gymnasium Hall up to Golden jubilee Guest House has been declared a “no-vehicle road”. This route will not be allowed for public use from 9 am to 5 pm on May 20. No vehicle will be allowed to be parked on this route road on May 19 and 20. For general public, Gate No. 1 will remain open from 6 am to 9 am and after 1 pm. Gate No. 3 will remain open for entry and exit from 6 am to 10 pm for students.