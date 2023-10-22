Dhanvir Singh wins gold medal in shot put

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 21

Dhanvir Singh claimed gold in shot put with a 19.56m throw during the ongoing 3rd National Open U-23 Athletics Championship at the Sector 7 Sports Complex.

Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal finished second with a throw of 17.50m and Aniket claimed third spot with 17.24m throw.

In the women’s 3000m steeplechase event, Bhagwati Deora claimed the top position by clocking 10 minutes and 48.40 seconds (10:48.40s). She was followed by Meena (11:00.39s) at second position and Vaishnavi Vilasrao Sawa (11:06.79s) at third. Payal Jamod claimed the women’s high jump gold by covering 1.72m. Manshi (1.69m) and Kevinaa Ashwine (1.69m) claimed second and third position, respectively.

Dinesh Kumar won the men’s discus throw event with a 53.66m throw. Oinam Singh (53.56m) and Navjoy Singh (51.82m) claimed second and third position, respectively. Sunil won the men’s 3000m steeplechase event with a timing of 8:39.98s, followed by Sourabh Antil (8:43.29s) and Sushant Jedhe (8:51:96s).

Punjab’s Simranjeet Kaur won the women’s 400m event by clocking 54.41s, followed by Kunja Rajitha (54.62s) and Vidhai Rawal (54.71s). Sindhushree won the pole vault event by jumping 3.75m, followed by Nidhi (3.70m) and Bhavya Jain (3.50m).