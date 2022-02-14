Dhillon gets Election Commission notice

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Zirakpur, February 13

Election Commission of India officials today issued a notice to Dera Bassi Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon for violation of model code of conduct during campaigning in Zirakpur today.

Displayed flags sans nod Election Commission officials said the notice had been issued for displaying flags without taking permission. Among other violations, officials said flags and publicity material were pasted on pillars and poles. Several posters were also found to be without the print line. Pickpockets have a field day As many as six persons reported theft of mobile phones or purse during the roadshow in Zirakpur. The police said no complaint had been received so far. A Congress worker, Prajapati, said he came from Lalru to join the roadshow. Pickpockets stole his mobile phone and a purse from his pocket during the roadshow. The purse contained important documents and Rs2,100. Another person, Sohan Kumar, said miscreants stole his wallet containing Rs1,900 and other documents. Zirakpur resident Mukesh Kumar said thieves stole a mobile phone from his pocket.

This is the second time Dera Bassi Congress candidate had been found to be violating the model code of conduct. On January 22, the Dera Bassi SDM-cum-returning officer had issued a notice to Deepinder Singh Dhillon and his son Udayvir Singh Dhillon for violation of model code of conduct during the campaigning in the constituency.

The Election Commission officials had sought reply from them within 24 hours. Several parties had complained to the officials that Congress workers were distributing sports kits bearing the photo of the father-son duo among youth in Zirakpur and Dera Bassi. In the last one month, notices had already been issued to AAP and the SAD for violating model code of conduct here.