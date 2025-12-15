DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Dhritiman bags top spot in dirt bike racing

Dhritiman bags top spot in dirt bike racing

Bagged the top honours in the Ace of Pace category of Punjab Dirtcross 2025 Championship

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:04 AM Dec 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Participants at the Punjab Dirtcross 2025 at Sector 66 in Mohali on Sunday Tribune photo: Vicky
Advertisement

Bikers Dhritiman Singh, Jes David, and Santosh Bishnoi bagged the top honours in the Ace of Pace category of Punjab Dirtcross 2025 Championship organised at Sector 66 this afternoon.

Advertisement

The Pace of Ace (Overall) award was won by Dhritimaan Singh of Dehradun. In the Novice Category, Abhishek Sharma of Kullu stole the show, while the India Open category title was won by Santosh Bishnoi of Jaipur.

Advertisement

The KTM category title was bagged by Kanwaljit Gill . In Group A, Nitish Bhardwaj of Manali emerged victorious.

Advertisement

The Fastest Women Rider title was won by Nishita Dhiman of Dehradun. Nikita Rawat and Shilpi Gurung also gave a good show.

Veteran biker and a motorsports enthusiast Karan Sharma of Kullu said, “The event left a big impression on both participants and spectators. Such event should happen regularly in the Tricity as it boosts the morale of motorsports lovers.Mohali is emerging as the hub for off-road motorsports in north India.”

Advertisement

Punjab DirtCross 2025, a dirt bike racing event, was held on an international level dirt track created to promote motorsports and strengthen the riding community in North India.

The event was organised by Punjab MX, featuring over 60 riders competing in more than 10 categories, including 25-plus novice riders experiencing a major event for the first time.

Riders participated from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Punjab and Chandigarh, giving the grid a truly multi-state character.

Across two days, Punjab DirtCross 2025 attracted approximately 2,500 spectators of all age groups.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts