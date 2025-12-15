Dhritiman bags top spot in dirt bike racing

Bikers Dhritiman Singh, Jes David, and Santosh Bishnoi bagged the top honours in the Ace of Pace category of Punjab Dirtcross 2025 Championship organised at Sector 66 this afternoon.

The Pace of Ace (Overall) award was won by Dhritimaan Singh of Dehradun. In the Novice Category, Abhishek Sharma of Kullu stole the show, while the India Open category title was won by Santosh Bishnoi of Jaipur.

The KTM category title was bagged by Kanwaljit Gill . In Group A, Nitish Bhardwaj of Manali emerged victorious.

The Fastest Women Rider title was won by Nishita Dhiman of Dehradun. Nikita Rawat and Shilpi Gurung also gave a good show.

Veteran biker and a motorsports enthusiast Karan Sharma of Kullu said, “The event left a big impression on both participants and spectators. Such event should happen regularly in the Tricity as it boosts the morale of motorsports lovers.Mohali is emerging as the hub for off-road motorsports in north India.”

Punjab DirtCross 2025, a dirt bike racing event, was held on an international level dirt track created to promote motorsports and strengthen the riding community in North India.

The event was organised by Punjab MX, featuring over 60 riders competing in more than 10 categories, including 25-plus novice riders experiencing a major event for the first time.

Riders participated from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Punjab and Chandigarh, giving the grid a truly multi-state character.

Across two days, Punjab DirtCross 2025 attracted approximately 2,500 spectators of all age groups.