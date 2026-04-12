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Home / Chandigarh / Dhruv, Inaayat win U-9 chess titles

Dhruv, Inaayat win U-9 chess titles

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:19 AM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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Dhruv Vats clinched the Open Under-9 title with 3.5 points, while Inaayat Kaur won the girls’ Under-9 category with two points at the Chandigarh Under-9 Open and Girls Chess Championship, which concluded on Saturday at Sri Aurobindo School of Integral Education, Sector 27.

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Eshaan Saha also scored 3.5 points to finish second in the open category, while Ibaadat Kaur secured second place in the girls’ event with one point.

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Dhruv Vats and Eshaan Saha (open category), along with Inaayat Kaur and Ibaadat Kaur (girls’ category), have been selected to represent Chandigarh at the National Under-9 Championship to be held in Jharkhand from July 5 to 11.

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In the open category standings, Shreyan Sharma finished with three points, followed by Garvit Patel and Yaksh Kataria (2.5 points each). Lavit Kansal and Kritin Dhawan scored two points, while Garvik Mittal and Saveer Sharma Trehan finished with one point each.

In the girls’ category, Inaayat (2 points), Ibaadat Kaur (1 point) and Noor Sharma (0) were the leading performers.

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The prizes were distributed by Dr Vipnesh Bhardwaj, former Honorary Secretary of the All India Chess Federation.

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