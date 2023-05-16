Dhvanya of Panchkula school logs win in badminton

Chandigarh, May 15
Dhvanya of Saupin’s School, Panchkula, faced a tough resistance from Rishvi of St Xavier’s, Panchkula, before logging a (21-14, 14-21, 21-14) win in a girls’ singles category match during the opening day of the 3rd Emily Memorial Badminton Tournament.
Jasleen of St Xavier’s, Sector 44, recorded a (21-0, 21-4) win over Princy of Kids-R-Kids School, Sector 42. Garima of St Xavier’s, Mohali, defeated Ridhima of St Mary’s School, Sector 46. She overpowered Ridhima (21-12, 21-5). Ridhi Saini of MDAV, Sector 22, registered a (21-6, 21-6) win over Kanika of Asmah International, Mohali.
In the boys’ singles category, Divyansh of Sector 44 team defeated Aditya of Asmah International (21-1, 21-0). Vishesh of Kid-R-kids also moved ahead by defeating challenger Gurshan Singh of St Xavier’s, Chandigarh, (11-21, 21-13, 21-12). Shaurya of Saupin’s, Panchkula, recorded a (21-14, 21-10) win over Pranam of St Mary’s School, while Ayush of St Xavier’s, Mohali, defeated Ronit of MDAV (21-9, 21-16).
In the mixed doubles event, the team of Tejas and Kiratmaan of St Xavier’s, Chandigarh, defeated Gauransh and Priyanshi of Asmah International (21-3, 21-3). Saanvi and Mayank of St Xavier’s, Panchkula, marched into the next round by defeating Agamjot and Avni of Kids-R-Kids (21-9, 21-10).
Nonidhi and Manaal of AKSIPS, Sector 45, defeated Shrain and Gurpreet of St Mary’s (21-14, 21-11). Vardaan and Nehal of St Xavier’s, Mohali, beat Chirag and Pari of MDAV (21-17, 21-15). A total of 11 teams from various schools of the tricity took part in this tournament.
