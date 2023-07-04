Diarrhoea control fortnight from today

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 3

An intensive diarrhoea control fortnight would be observed from July 4 to July 17 in the government health institutions across the district.

Aiming ‘Zero death’ due to infection The main objective of the drive is to achieve the goal of 'zero death' due to diarrhoea in the district. Mahesh Kumar, Civil Surgeon, Mohali

Civil Surgeon Mahesh Kumar and district immunisation officer Girish Dogra said the main objective of the drive was to achieve the goal of ‘zero death’ due to diarrhoea in the district. They said that almost all deaths due to diarrhoea could be averted by administering the right quantity of oral rehydration salt (ORS) and doses of zinc tablets along with adequate nutritional intake by the child.

Around 1,54,500 children up to the age of 5 years will be checked in the district during the campaign.

The health officials said ORS and zinc corners had been set up in government health centres across the district and health workers would hold demonstrations on how to prepare ORS solutions. The health officials added that ASHA workers would go door-to-door to distribute ORS packets and zinc tablets to families having children up to five years of age so that the child can be given life-saving solution at home if required.

They said diarrhoea, one of the most common illnesses among children, could be prevented by increasing access to safe drinking water, improving sanitation and hygiene, breastfeeding for at least six months, hand-washing and appropriate nutrition.