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Home / Chandigarh / Diary in victim’s pocket cracks blind murder case: Wife, lover get life term after Panchkula killing

Diary in victim’s pocket cracks blind murder case: Wife, lover get life term after Panchkula killing

The case dates back to February 2022, when police found the body of a man in a sewer near Ashiana B-Block, Sector 26

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 10:06 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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A diary found in the pocket of a murder victim proved to be the crucial lead in a blind murder case that the Panchkula police solved within 24 hours in 2022, with a court now sentencing the victim’s wife and her alleged lover to life imprisonment.

Additional Sessions Judge Bikramjit Aroura sentenced Sanjay Kumar Gupta and Anita Devi to life imprisonment under Section 302 read with Section 34 of the IPC and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each. They were also sentenced to two years’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 201 read with Section 34, with a fine of Rs 2,000 each. The sentences will run concurrently, with additional imprisonment in case of non-payment of fines.

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The case dates back to February 2022, when police found the body of a man in a sewer near Ashiana B-Block, Sector 26. The deceased was subsequently identified as Siyaram Shah following a complaint by his brother, and a murder case was registered at the Chandimandir police station on February 2.

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The diary recovered from Shah’s pocket provided investigators with a crucial lead. The investigation subsequently pointed to Anita Devi and Sanjay Kumar Gupta, who police said were allegedly involved in an illicit relationship and had conspired to kill Shah.

According to the investigation, sleeping pills were allegedly mixed with Shah’s food. After he fell asleep, he was allegedly strangled with his white scarf. His neck was then attacked with an iron weapon. The body was wrapped in a blanket and dumped in the sewer around 2 am, in an alleged attempt to destroy or conceal evidence.

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DCP Aditi Singh said police solved the blind murder within 24 hours and arrested both accused. Investigators subsequently recovered the alleged iron weapon, clothes worn during the crime and the deceased’s damaged mobile phone. CCTV footage showing the movement of the body also formed part of the evidence.

As the investigation indicated an attempt to destroy evidence after the murder, Section 201 of the IPC was added to the case. The investigation was conducted by Sub-Inspector Sukhwinder Pal.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said investigators scientifically and technically connected the clues from the crime scene, including the diary, other evidence, disclosures of the accused, recoveries and CCTV footage. He said the evidence-based investigation enabled the police to present the case before the court, resulting in conviction and life sentences for both accused.

Nain said attempts to conceal or destroy evidence after a crime would not necessarily help offenders evade the law and stressed the police’s focus on scientific, technical and evidence-based investigation of serious crimes.

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