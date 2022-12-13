DIG reviews law and order in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohai, December 12

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rupnagar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar; and Mohali SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg today reviewed the law and order and drug-related cases of the district. The review meeting was attended by all gazetted officers, station heads and unit in charge of the district police.

Bhullar said the purpose of the meeting was to review action taken by various police units on various issues such as undetected crimes, drugs and gangsters’ activities. He said instructions were given to all police officers to ensure the security of the government buildings in the district, timely hearing of public complaints and corruption-free service. Special instructions were given to officials concerned to hold public meetings to make people aware of the ill-effects of drugs and to step up night patrolling.

The police officials were told that their performance would be reviewed every fortnight.

The DIG also appealed to the general public that if there was a suspicious person living in the area around them, a suspicious vehicle parked in the neighbourhood or someone was dealing in drugs, then information regarding the same should be immediately passed on to the police through helpline 112 or 181. The name and address of the informant will be kept confidential.

Security up at police stations in dist

Security around police posts and installations in secluded places has been beefed up in the district in view of the recent attack near a police station in Tarn Taran. Ropar Range DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar inspected security at the Dera Bassi police station. Several cases against gangsters have been registered here. Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said, “Security has been beefed up in and around all police stations of the district.”

