Digging causes gas leak, fire wing seeks FIR against firm

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 14

Taking note of “negligence in digging work” for laying cables by a private firm, the UT fire wing today asked the city police to register an FIR after the work caused leakage in an underground PNG pipeline in Sector 37 here today.

According to the fire wing, a message was received at 12:28 pm about burst/leakage in the PNG pipeline in front of the booth market in Sector 37-A following which a team led by Fire Officer AK Sharma from the Sector 38 fire station rushed to the spot.

A team reached the spot and learnt that digging was being done near a wall on the roadside, causing a high-pressure leakage in an underground PNG pipeline.

Even as a cautionary board was installed there, the area was dug up to lay cables causing gas leak and panic in the vicinity.

The labourers involved in the digging work ran away and left their tools, including a pickaxe and a spade, behind.

The team learnt from nearby vendors that labourers of a network company were digging near a wall on the roadside, causing a high-pressure leakage in an underground PNG pipeline. Even as a cautionary board was also fixed there, it was dug up to lay cables causing panic in the vicinity. A police team was also present on the spot.

The incident caused high risk to the lives of people nearby. The labourers involved in the digging work ran away and left their tools, including a pickaxe and a spade, behind.

The traffic was blocked on both sides of the road as a precautionary measure by fire officials. With efforts of the fire crew, a major incident was avoided and the situation was brought under control with the help of Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL) officials.

“….FIR may please be registered immediately against the responsible/erring persons of the said network company, who caused high risk to the lives of people by negligence in digging. They also overlooked a cautionary board put up by the IOAGPL,” stated a fire official in a letter to the Sector 39 police station under whose jurisdiction the area of the incident fell.