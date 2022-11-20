Digitisation to end eye patients’ wait at PGI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

The Advanced Eye Centre (AEC) at the PGIMER is all set to introduce a system in which the details of all patients will be digitised rather than being recorded manually and stored physically as per the prevailing practice.

The electronic medical record (EMR) for the Department of Ophthalmology would cover all special clinics and labs in the AEC in respect of the visit, diagnosis, treatment, investigation and follow-up of patients.

It is learnt that the system would be in place in two months. After getting their cards made from the registration counter, the patients won’t have to stand in a queue to fetch their files before entering the doctor’s room. As soon as the doctor sees the patient, he will record the patient’s details in the software instead of writing it on the file. Earlier, patients on their subsequent visit to the department used to stand in a queue for as long as two hours to fetch their file so that the treating doctor could add more details to it. With the introduction of the new software, all details of the patient will be stored in the computer system itself. PGI Director Prof Vivek Lal said, “It is an effort to make the AEC paperless so that patients are not harassed.”