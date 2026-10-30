Diljit’s show at Mullanpur stadium on December 12

Anticipating “the possibility of disruptions at the concert venue”, the organisers of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour have sought police security for him during his December 12 concert in New Chandigarh.

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From here, Diljit will leave for Ludhiana, where he will perform at the “yet to be confirmed” venue on December 15.

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In a letter to the Chandigarh and Punjab Police, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the tour organisers said the Chandigarh concert, the seventh of the tour, is proposed at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Formal permission for the venue is yet to be accorded.

The company has sought six armed commandos and two personal security officers to accompany the artiste and coordination with airport security for his arrival and departure. This includes charter aircraft movements, escort vehicles and route security for all his movements to and from the venue. It has also asked for police deployment at his hotel throughout his stay, and at the venue during rehearsals and on concert day. Further cover based on threat assessment, a “seamless handover” to Punjab Police when he leaves for Ludhiana, and a nodal officer for coordination are also sought.

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The organisers have offered to bear all costs applicable under government norms and to brief the police in person.

Copied to the Special Secretary and the Joint Secretary (Internal Security), Union Home Ministry, the letter said Dosanjh was to arrive in India on October 26 and sought “urgent consideration”. His first India show is in Delhi on November 1.

The proposed venue lies in Mohali district’s Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, which falls under Punjab Police.

The India leg is co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live and Live Nation. Tickets are sold on BookMyShow.

The promoters’ public announcement named seven cities. It listed New Chandigarh and Ludhiana venues as proposed.

The stadium is owned by the Punjab Cricket Association and has a capacity of about 38,000.

Dosanjh last performed in Chandigarh on December 14, 2024, at the Sector 34 Exhibition Ground, as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. The Punjab and Haryana High Court allowed the show on a PIL, capping noise at 75 dB(A) and warning of penal action on a breach.

The UT Administration later told the High Court that noise limits were exceeded. The Municipal Corporation fined the organisers Rs 25,000 for leaving the ground littered.