Dilsher, Harjote win golf tourney

Dilsher Singh Grewal won the Chief Commissioner Cup, while Feroz Singh Grewal claimed the second position during the Captain’s Day Tournament organised by the Chandigarh Golf Club. The pair of Kulwaran Singh and Simarinder Singh won the Independence Day Cup by defeating the team of Vikram Bhagwan and Jagdev Singh Mahi.

Meanwhile, Harjote Singh Sidhu won the overall gross event with a score of 75, while Sandeep Singh Sandhu finished second with 77 on the board. In the handicap 0-9 event, Brig HPS Dhillon (70) and Vikram Bhagwan (72) won the top two positions, while Gurminder Singh (67) won the handicap 10-18 and Ishwar Singh (68) finished second.

In the men’s (senior) age group 71-80, Rakesh Kapoor (67) and Yashvir Mahajan (70) won top two positions, whereas in the age group 60-70, UDS Ghuman (65) and Harpal Singh (68) won the first and second position. In the super senior (above 75 years), the nine-hole event was won by Col IP Singh with a score of 34, while S Marriya finished second.

In the women’s event, Jyoti Gosal (71) emerged winner in the gross category, followed by Sunali Aggarwal (72). In the handicap 10-24, Ashu B Singh (72) won the first position, while Manveen Sandhu (73) finished second. In the super senior event, Swatantar Kapoor (41) won the first position.

In the spot prizes, Dashmesh Singh, Col Ajaytaj Singh, DP Bajaj, Harpreet Bath and HS Grewal hit on-line straightest drive, while Jaskirat Singh Grewal shot the longest drive (322 yards). Ravishersher Singh Toor shot the nearest to the pin, while HS Kang hit an albatross (double eagle).

The club felicitated Jeev Milkha Singh, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma, Yuvraj Sandhu, Karandeep Kochhar, Angad Cheema and Ajeetesh Sandhu. — TNS