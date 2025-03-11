DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Dilsher Khanna appointed WPL panel member

Dilsher Khanna appointed WPL panel member

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
Dilsher Khanna, honorary secretary of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), has been appointed as the member of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Committee.

Khanna, who was the manager of the Indian cricket team for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, has a rich experience in cricket administration.

His strategic vision and passion for the game have long been reflected in his work at the Punjab Cricket Association, where he has played a key role in shaping the future of both men’s and women’s cricket at the grassroots level.

The Women’s Premier League is an initiative for the development and visibility of women’s cricket in India.

