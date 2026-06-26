Dilsher wins golf meet

Dilsher Singh Grewal won the inaugural edition of the Captains Cup, a tournament instituted in the honour of the Club Captain and hosted by the Chandigarh Golf Club.

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Dilsher displayed remarkable consistency over both rounds to finish with an impressive aggregate score of 146 (71, 75). HS Kang bagged the second position with a total score of 149, while Tarun Lehal finished third with a score of 154.

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The championship brought together the club’s finest amateur golfers. Restricted exclusively to single-handicap golfers (0–9 handicap), the 36-hole stroke event witnessed highly competitive golf.