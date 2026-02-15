Dipender completes double ton, city gain 78-run win

Resuming from unbeaten 190, Chandigarh opener Dipender Kush posted a double-ton to help Chandigarh amass 609 and gain a 78-run win over Uttarakhand, during the ongoing Col CK Nayudu Trophy match, at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. In reply to Uttarakhand’s 334, Chandigarh replied by posting 609. In their second innings, Uttarakhand lads were playing at 197/2, at the drawn of the stumps.

Kush went to hammer 240 off balls, studded with 24 boundaries. He ended the previous day posting 190 off 324 balls, with 21 boundaries. The city lads lost two early wickets, as Devash trapped Adhiraj (1) and Harsh Rana claimed Harish (10) to reduce the side at 477/6 from their overnight total of 457/4. However, Ivraj Ranauta came up with a 97-ball 65 contribution, studded with three boundaries and three sixes, to raise a 106-run partnership off 152 balls. Ranauta was well settled before Rana made him exit the crease.

Thereafter, Nishu Patel accounted Nishunk Patel (91), while Rana took Jaskirat Singh Mehra (6) and Kush to end Chandigarh innings at 609. Rana returned with 7/161, while Devansh, Patel and DP Singh accounted one each.

In their second innings, Uttarakhand opener Aditya Naithani (0) was bowled by Mehra, while Udat Sharma posted 33 off 60 balls, with four boundaries, before being accounted by Nishunk Birla. After both openers departed, Ishagra Jagoori (86 off 172 balls, with 11 boundaries and one six) and Rana (off 102 balls, with eight boundaries) raised a 122-run unbeaten stand off 207 balls to help the side post 197/2.

Baroda trail by 305

Meanwhile, playing at Mullanpur, Punjab batters also went on to hammer runs by posting 599 in reply to Baroda’s first innings total of 160. Harjas Singh Tandon, who had posted an unbeaten 105 off 133 balls last evening, went to complete 150 off 204 balls, with 14 boundaries and 10 sixes, while his overnight unbeaten crease-mate, Emanjot Singh Chahal also posted 139 off 222 balls, with 19 boundaries and three sixes. The duo raised 200-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

Garv Kumar posted 16, before Punjab innings came to an end at 599. Vaibhav picked four for the bowling side, while Karan picked two alongside Priyanshu Moliya. Hrushikesh Rakhe and Raj Limbani took one.

In their second innings, Baroda ended the day at 134/4 as opener Nitya Pandya posted 66 off 147 balls, with 10 boundaries. Garv Kumar, Uday Saharan and Havneet Singh picked one each for the bowling side.