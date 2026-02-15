DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Dipender completes double ton, city gain 78-run win

Dipender completes double ton, city gain 78-run win

Col CK Nayudu Trophy

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:42 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Resuming from unbeaten 190, Chandigarh opener Dipender Kush posted a double-ton to help Chandigarh amass 609 and gain a 78-run win over Uttarakhand, during the ongoing Col CK Nayudu Trophy match, at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. In reply to Uttarakhand’s 334, Chandigarh replied by posting 609. In their second innings, Uttarakhand lads were playing at 197/2, at the drawn of the stumps.

Advertisement

Kush went to hammer 240 off balls, studded with 24 boundaries. He ended the previous day posting 190 off 324 balls, with 21 boundaries. The city lads lost two early wickets, as Devash trapped Adhiraj (1) and Harsh Rana claimed Harish (10) to reduce the side at 477/6 from their overnight total of 457/4. However, Ivraj Ranauta came up with a 97-ball 65 contribution, studded with three boundaries and three sixes, to raise a 106-run partnership off 152 balls. Ranauta was well settled before Rana made him exit the crease.

Advertisement

Thereafter, Nishu Patel accounted Nishunk Patel (91), while Rana took Jaskirat Singh Mehra (6) and Kush to end Chandigarh innings at 609. Rana returned with 7/161, while Devansh, Patel and DP Singh accounted one each.

Advertisement

In their second innings, Uttarakhand opener Aditya Naithani (0) was bowled by Mehra, while Udat Sharma posted 33 off 60 balls, with four boundaries, before being accounted by Nishunk Birla. After both openers departed, Ishagra Jagoori (86 off 172 balls, with 11 boundaries and one six) and Rana (off 102 balls, with eight boundaries) raised a 122-run unbeaten stand off 207 balls to help the side post 197/2.

-------------------------------

Advertisement

Baroda trail by 305

Meanwhile, playing at Mullanpur, Punjab batters also went on to hammer runs by posting 599 in reply to Baroda’s first innings total of 160. Harjas Singh Tandon, who had posted an unbeaten 105 off 133 balls last evening, went to complete 150 off 204 balls, with 14 boundaries and 10 sixes, while his overnight unbeaten crease-mate, Emanjot Singh Chahal also posted 139 off 222 balls, with 19 boundaries and three sixes. The duo raised 200-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

Garv Kumar posted 16, before Punjab innings came to an end at 599. Vaibhav picked four for the bowling side, while Karan picked two alongside Priyanshu Moliya. Hrushikesh Rakhe and Raj Limbani took one.

In their second innings, Baroda ended the day at 134/4 as opener Nitya Pandya posted 66 off 147 balls, with 10 boundaries. Garv Kumar, Uday Saharan and Havneet Singh picked one each for the bowling side.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts