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Home / Chandigarh / Direct dialogue with citizens vital for effective governance: Kataria

Direct dialogue with citizens vital for effective governance: Kataria

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:48 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Kataria said direct dialogue between citizens and the Administration is essential for responsive and accountable governance.
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Expressing satisfaction over Jan Sunwai and Samadhan Shivir initiatives, the Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria has stated that these platforms have provided citizens with an accessible and effective opportunity to present their problems and grievances directly before the Administration.

The Administrator reviewed the two initiatives at a meeting which was attended by Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad; all Secretaries of the Chandigarh Administration; and the Director General of Police.

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During the review, it was informed that 48 Jan Sunwai sessions and five Samadhan Shivirs have been organised so far. These interactions have enabled the residents to raise individual grievances as well as issues of public interest concerning their localities.

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According to the department-wise statement presented during the review, 257 of the 357 grievances received through Jan Sunwai since January 1 this year, concerning 21 departments and offices, have been resolved, representing an overall resolution rate of approximately 72 per cent.

The meeting was also informed that 313 of the 350 grievances received during the five Samadhan Shivirs have been disposed of, representing a disposal rate of approximately 89.4 per cent.

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All grievances received during the first three Samadhan Shivirs have been disposed of. These comprise 85 grievances received at Dadu Majra on February 7; 66 at Hallomajra on March 22; and 50 at Maloya on May 25. Further, 69 of the 83 grievances received at the Manimajra camp held on September 11, and 43 of the 66 grievances received at the Ram Darbar camp held on September 30, have been disposed of.

Kataria said direct dialogue between citizens and the Administration is essential for responsive and accountable governance. Describing Jan Sunwai and Samadhan Shivirs as meaningful initiatives, he said these platforms enable officers to listen to people, understand their concerns and facilitate grievance redressal. He added that organising Samadhan Shivirs in residential areas has made the officers concerned more accessible to citizens.

The Administrator clarified that grievances must be addressed within the framework of applicable rules and procedures. He said that requests that are improper or contrary to the rules cannot be accepted through these platforms either.

Kataria advised officers to adopt a similarly sensitive and empathetic approach towards their staff. He said that, alongside hearing public grievances, officers should regularly listen to the concerns of employees working under them and make sincere efforts to resolve their grievances.

The Administrator said that effective grievance redressal remains the core objective of the initiative. He emphasised the importance of sustained dialogue, accessibility and sensitivity at every level of the Administration.

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