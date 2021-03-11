Direct UK flight from city likely to start soon: Envoy

Mohali, August 17
British Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett has expressed hope that a direct flight from Chandigarh to UK will materialise soon.
“We both look forward to introduction of direct flights from Chandigarh to UK,” said Rowett during a meeting with Rakesh Ranjan Sahay, CEO, Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL), at the Chandigarh international airport yesterday.
Sources said talks were on to start a direct flight to London or Birmingham in future. Recently, officials of an airlines visited the airport to examine the facilities and infrastructure for the operation.
Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have also expressed hope that more international flights would start operating from the city.
