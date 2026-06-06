Disability benefits in recruitment must address actual barriers faced by candidates: HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that a candidate suffering from low vision and facing difficulty in reading material required for a typing test cannot be treated differently from a candidate whose physical disability impairs the ability to type itself.

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Emphasising a practical assessment of disability, the court ruled that difficulty in reading a document that has to be typed must be treated on a par with difficulty in typing while considering exemption from a typing test.

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The ruling came as the high court upheld an order directing the Chandigarh Administration to appoint a low-vision candidate as clerk against a reserved vacancy after granting her exemption from the typing test.

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Dismissing the administration’s challenge to the Central Administrative Tribunal’s order, the Bench of Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi and Justice Deepak Manchanda found no reason to interfere with the relief granted to the candidate, represented by advocate Rohit Seth.

The dispute arose out of a recruitment process initiated through an advertisement issued on September 29, 2019, for the posts of clerk and steno-typist (English). Of the 356 advertised posts, 14 were reserved for persons with disabilities.

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The candidate, suffering from low vision, successfully cleared the written examination and was called for a typing test. Before appearing in the test, she sought the assistance of a scribe so that the text required to be typed could be dictated to her. The request was declined on the ground that it had not been made at the initial stage of the recruitment process. She subsequently appeared in the test but failed to qualify.

She then approached the Central Administrative Tribunal, contending that she had not been afforded a meaningful opportunity to compete for one of the reserved posts. She also pointed out that several candidates in the disability category had been exempted from the typing test.

Before the Tribunal and later before the high court, the Chandigarh Administration argued that under the applicable instructions governing exemption from typing tests, the benefit was available only to candidates whose physical disability prevented them from typing. It maintained that the candidate did not fall within the category entitled to exemption.

The Tribunal rejected the distinction and held that once low vision had been recognised as a disability entitling a candidate to reservation, it could not be excluded from consideration for exemption where the disability itself created a barrier in undertaking the typing test. It consequently directed that the candidate be considered for appointment.

Affirming that view, the high court observed that typing necessarily involves reading and coordination between the eyes and hands.

“It cannot be said that a person, who can read properly, but has difficulty to type is the only category to be treated as a physically handicapped,” the Bench observed.

The court noted that a candidate might be able to type but might have difficulty in reading the document required to be typed. Such a disability, it held, could not be ignored while considering exemption from the typing test.

“No valid reason has come forward as to why, a candidate having the low vision and has difficulty in reading the document though, is able to type, cannot be granted exemption from passing the type test,” the Bench observed.

Holding that the impact of the disability had to be appreciated in a practical manner, the court added: “Disability to read in order to type is to be treated at par with the disability to type.”

The Bench further held that once a disabled candidate who has difficulty in typing is granted exemption from a typing test, a disabled candidate who faces difficulty in reading and consequently typing should also be considered similarly for the purpose of exemption.

The court also emphasised that disability-benefit provisions should be interpreted in a manner that advances their object. Referring to the instructions relied upon by the Administration, the Bench held that a restrictive interpretation could not be accepted in the circumstances of the case.

“The disability has to be appreciated firstly qua the aspect that whether, such candidate will be able to do a particular job in a manner required like a normal person,” the Bench observed while discussing the approach that authorities should adopt in assessing such claims.

A significant factor that weighed with the court was that two of the 14 reserved vacancies had remained unfilled. The Bench observed that granting relief to the candidate would not disturb the appointment of any selected candidate but would merely result in filling a vacancy reserved for persons with disabilities.

“It would have been a different scenario if all the 14 posts so declared reserved for disabled persons would have been filled up and the benefit was given to the respondent at the cost of another candidate,” the court observed.

The Bench also declined to interfere with the Tribunal’s interpretation of the relevant memorandum, holding that the Tribunal had read the instructions in a manner that achieved the purpose for which they had been framed.

“Once the document i.e. the memorandum has been read by the Tribunal in a particular manner and such reading by the Tribunal achieve the purpose for which the same has been framed, the view taken by the Tribunal need no interference at the hands of this Court,” the Bench held.

Dismissing the petition, the high court concluded that no ground for interference had been made out. The Bench, however, clarified that the Tribunal’s order had been sustained in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case.

Significance of the ruling

The judgment recognises that disability affecting a candidate’s ability to read material required for typing may be as relevant as disability affecting the physical act of typing itself.

The court adopted a practical assessment of the effect of disability on performance of a task, rather than confining itself to rigid classifications of disability.

The ruling underscores that beneficial provisions meant for persons with disabilities should ordinarily receive an interpretation that advances their purpose.

The Bench approved the Tribunal’s approach of examining the actual difficulty faced by the candidate in undertaking the typing test.

The Bench considered the fact that two reserved vacancies remained unfilled and that granting relief would not displace any already selected candidate.

The court expressly noted that the case was being decided in its peculiar facts and circumstances.