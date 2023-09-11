Disaster warning portal, app launched

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 10

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sushil Sarwan said the National Disaster Warning Portal and mobile app Sachet had been launched by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for early warning and alerts.

Through this portal and app, the general public would get warnings and alerts about disaster-related information on their mobiles.

The DC said through the Sachet mobile app, one could know the local weather, temperature, rainfall, pollution level, thunderstorm alert and dos and don’ts in different types of disasters etc.

The Sachet mobile app would prove useful in reducing disasters, he said, while adding that the app was available in the Android and iOS versions on Google Play and on Apple App Store.

