Disburse crop damage relief in two days: Mohali DC to SDMs

Mohali, August 26

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain has directed the SDMs to complete the disbursal of compensation for crop damaged in recent floods within two days.

Reviewing the process of compensation to the affected farmers, she also asked the banks concerned to work on the weekends for effecting transactions regarding transfer of the relief amount to the accounts of the affected farmers.

The Punjab Government had directed the DCs to disburse the compensation to the eligible flood affected people without any delay.

The state government has released Rs 3 crore as disaster relief to the Mohali administration, out of which Rs 1.30 crore has been given to the persons having lost their homes/roofs to floods while the remaining Rs 1.70 crore is meant for completing crop damage.

So far, more than Rs 45 lakh have been transferred directly to the accounts of the affected farmers while the rest of the money transfer transactions would be completed by the weekend.

The SDMs have also been directed to complete the pending assessment of the damage immediately so that the affected persons could get the compensation amount.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Viraj Shyamkarn Tidke had been asked task to closely monitor the disbursement of compensation, the DC said.

