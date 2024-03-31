Discharge plea filed in case registered against SAD leaders for attack on cops

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 30

Balwinder Singh Sialka, one of the 23 SAD leaders, who were booked for allegedly attacking some policemen and violating an order of the Deputy Commissioner, has alleged that the Chandigarh Police registered a case on baseless grounds.

Sialka filed a discharge application before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Aman Inder Singh Sandhu through counsel Rajesh Kumar Rai. The court issued notices to the UT for filing reply on April 6.

The police had registered a case against 23 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, including Majithia, on November 6, 2021, for the offences punishable under Sections 188, 186, 353, 332 and 34 of the IPC during a protest. An FIR was registered on the complaint of a police inspector, who alleged that SAD leaders attacked some policemen, during a protest at the MLA Hostel, Sector 3, Chandigarh.

The leaders were demanding to allow them to go to the official residence of Punjab Chief Minister to submit a memorandum regarding demands of farmers and people of the state. The police had installed barricades in front of the CM’s residence. The inspector said due to imposition of Section 144 in the area, leaders were told not to go beyond barricades.

The inspector alleged that on the instigation of senior SAD leaders, a large numbers of Akali workers tried to break barricades and also attacked policemen on duty.

In discharge application, Sialka denied the charges and stated that all allegations levelled by the police were wrong and baseless. He said the protest was peaceful. He said allegations levelled in the FIR were vague and politically motivated just to harass accused. He said the prosecution had failed to prove any substantial evidence in chargesheet. He said photographs attached by the police were morphed. He said the police tried to prove that these photographs were of the same day when the alleged crime was committed while he was not even present at the spot. He said no case had been made out against the accused. He further said the story was planted just to damage reputation of the accused and SAD.

