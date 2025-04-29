Discuss financial crunch in House meet: Senior Deputy Mayor

Senior Deputy Mayor Jasbir Singh Bunty has requested the Municipal Commissioner to discuss issue of financial crunch in the General House meeting scheduled to be held on April 30. Bunty said instead of discussing new agenda of development, the old agenda points may be discussed first.

In the letter written to Commissioner, he said, “It was on record that Grant-in-Aid has been duly enhanced from the last financial year. But it is strange that neither the salaries of the outsourcing staff of different wings have been released timely nor patch work is being done.”