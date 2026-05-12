Dismissed cop kidnaps minor in P’kula, held

The police have arrested a dismissed cop of the Delhi Police, Ravindra Kumar Yadav, for kidnapping a minor child using a fake number plate on a stolen car. The police recovered the 13-year-old child from Ramgarh and handed him over to his family, currently living in Panchkula.

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On May 10, an auto driver reported that a man had forcibly taken away a minor child near Majri Chowk.

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The police arrested Yadav, a native of Jhunjhunu district, from Ramgarh within a few hours. The police also recovered a pepper spray and other suspicious items from the stolen car.

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The accused had joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 2010, but was dismissed from service in 2023.

The car used in the crime had a fake registration plate and was found to have been stolen from Jaipur. The vehicle owner had reported the theft in Jaipur.