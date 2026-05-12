icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Dismissed cop kidnaps minor in P’kula, held

Dismissed cop kidnaps minor in P’kula, held

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:33 AM May 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose
Advertisement

The police have arrested a dismissed cop of the Delhi Police, Ravindra Kumar Yadav, for kidnapping a minor child using a fake number plate on a stolen car. The police recovered the 13-year-old child from Ramgarh and handed him over to his family, currently living in Panchkula.

Advertisement

On May 10, an auto driver reported that a man had forcibly taken away a minor child near Majri Chowk.

Advertisement

The police arrested Yadav, a native of Jhunjhunu district, from Ramgarh within a few hours. The police also recovered a pepper spray and other suspicious items from the stolen car.

Advertisement

The accused had joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 2010, but was dismissed from service in 2023.

The car used in the crime had a fake registration plate and was found to have been stolen from Jaipur. The vehicle owner had reported the theft in Jaipur.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts