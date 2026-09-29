A Mohali court on Tuesday extended the police remand of dismissed Punjab Police AIG Raj Jit Singh Hundal till October 3.

He was sent to five-day police remand on September 25 after being arrested from a house in Patiala.

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Earlier, the Punjab Police’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) produced him before the Civil Judge (Junior Division) on Thursday and sought 10-day police remand. After hearing the arguments, the court had granted five days of police custody.

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The dismissed cop, who had been absconding since 2023 after being booked in cases linked to disproportionate assets and extortion, was nabbed from a house in Darshan Singh Nagar, Patiala, on Thursday morning.

Raj Jit was sacked from the Punjab Police in April 2023 after three Punjab and Haryana High Court-appointed SIT reports found that the officer, then Mohali SSP, was involved with dismissed Inspector Inderjit Singh and had a nexus with drug smugglers.

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“During his tenure as Tarn Taran SSP and Inderjit Singh as in-charge CIA, more than 50 samples in cases under NDPS Act failed, which shows that they had not left any stone unturned to hijack the government machinery to fulfil their own vested interests,” the order had stated.