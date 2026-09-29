DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Dismissed Punjab Police AIG Raj Jit Singh Hundal's police remand extended till Oct 3

Dismissed Punjab Police AIG Raj Jit Singh Hundal's police remand extended till Oct 3

Hundal was arrested from a house in Patiala on September 25 after being absconding since 2023 in cases linked to disproportionate assets and extortion

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 05:43 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dismissed Punjab Police AIG Raj Jit Singh Hundal. File photo
Advertisement

A Mohali court on Tuesday extended the police remand of dismissed Punjab Police AIG Raj Jit Singh Hundal till October 3.

He was sent to five-day police remand on September 25 after being arrested from a house in Patiala.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Punjab Police’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) produced him before the Civil Judge (Junior Division) on Thursday and sought 10-day police remand. After hearing the arguments, the court had granted five days of police custody.

Advertisement

The dismissed cop, who had been absconding since 2023 after being booked in cases linked to disproportionate assets and extortion, was nabbed from a house in Darshan Singh Nagar, Patiala, on Thursday morning.

Raj Jit was sacked from the Punjab Police in April 2023 after three Punjab and Haryana High Court-appointed SIT reports found that the officer, then Mohali SSP, was involved with dismissed Inspector Inderjit Singh and had a nexus with drug smugglers.

Advertisement

“During his tenure as Tarn Taran SSP and Inderjit Singh as in-charge CIA, more than 50 samples in cases under NDPS Act failed, which shows that they had not left any stone unturned to hijack the government machinery to fulfil their own vested interests,” the order had stated.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts