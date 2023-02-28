Dist Bar advocates to resume work today

Tribune New Service

Chandigarh, February 27

The District Bar Association, Chandigarh, has decided to resume work from Tuesday. The decision has been taken after a delegation of the District Bar Association held meeting with DIG and other senior police officers today.

Shanker Gupta, president of the association, said a delegation of the bar members met the officer and again demanded to remove the names of the two advocates from the FIR registered in relation to a clash between members of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha and the police.

The advocates had been abstaining work for the last five days in support of their demand. The advocates also took a car rally from District Court Sector 43, Chandigarh, but they were prevented by the Police to move forward from the light point of the Judicial Academy. Vinod Verma, an advocate, said the officials assured that a fair investigation shall be conducted and the needful shall be done accordingly.

He said in view of the meetings and the assurance given by the officers it has been decided that the work shall resume from February 28.

The DBA has been opposing the action of the police registering the FIR against two advocates Amar Singh Chahal and Dilsher Singh Jandiala.