Distribution of Mukh Mantri Sehat cards begins in Mohali

The door-to-door distribution of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) cards to eligible beneficiaries has begun across the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Sangeeta Jain said ASHA workers are visiting households in various parts of the district and distributing health insurance cards to eligible beneficiaries.

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Along with card distribution, the field teams are also educating people about the benefits of the scheme and the procedure for availing healthcare services.

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Under the scheme, every eligible family is entitled to cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh for various diseases and health conditions.

The scheme is already operational and provides financial protection to beneficiaries by reducing the burden of costly medical treatment.

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The Civil Surgeon said the Health Department is making continuous efforts to ensure that government health schemes reach people at the grassroots level. She emphasised that the objective of the door-to-door initiative was to ensure that no eligible beneficiary was deprived of the benefits available under the scheme.