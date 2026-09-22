DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Distribution of Mukh Mantri Sehat cards begins in Mohali

Distribution of Mukh Mantri Sehat cards begins in Mohali

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:31 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
Advertisement

The door-to-door distribution of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) cards to eligible beneficiaries has begun across the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Sangeeta Jain said ASHA workers are visiting households in various parts of the district and distributing health insurance cards to eligible beneficiaries.

Advertisement

Along with card distribution, the field teams are also educating people about the benefits of the scheme and the procedure for availing healthcare services.

Advertisement

Under the scheme, every eligible family is entitled to cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh for various diseases and health conditions.

The scheme is already operational and provides financial protection to beneficiaries by reducing the burden of costly medical treatment.

Advertisement

The Civil Surgeon said the Health Department is making continuous efforts to ensure that government health schemes reach people at the grassroots level. She emphasised that the objective of the door-to-door initiative was to ensure that no eligible beneficiary was deprived of the benefits available under the scheme.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts