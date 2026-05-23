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Home / Chandigarh / Distribution of ration kits ahead of civic body elections sparks row in Sirhind

Distribution of ration kits ahead of civic body elections sparks row in Sirhind

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 03:16 AM May 23, 2026 IST
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SAD leader Baljeet Singh Bhuta shows a ration kit being distributed under the Meri Rasoi Scheme in SAD leader Baljeet Singh Bhuta shows a ration kit being distributed under the Meri Rasoi Scheme in Sirhind.
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A political row has broken out in Sirhind town over the distribution of ration kits under the state government's Meri Rasoi Scheme ahead of the May 26 MC poll.

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Workers and leaders of ruling AAP and the SAD came face-to-face at ration depots, leading to heated arguments and slogan shouting.

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The controversy erupted when supporters of the Akali Dal led by halka in-charge Baljeet Singh Bhuta alleged that candidates and workers of the ruling party were bringing beneficiaries from their respective wards to ration depots where kits were being distributed under the government welfare scheme.

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Akali leaders termed the move an attempt to influence voters ahead of the municipal council elections.Bhuta objected to the distribution of ration kits during the election period. He alleged that the distributing of ration at such a time amounted to a direct violation of the election code. Bhutta demanded immediate intervention by the Election Commission and sought strict action against those involved in the distribution.

As the protest intensified, workers of both parties indulged in heated exchanges and raised slogans against each other. Supporters of the ruling party led by AAP youth wing Malwa zone in-charge Deepak Batish and Ward No. 21 candidate Jatinder Kaur countered the allegations. They said the Opposition parties could not stop beneficiaries from receiving government welfare benefits.

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Deputy Commissioner Sona Thind said that a report had been sought from the District Food and Supplies Controller regarding the matter.

District Food and Supplies Controller Meenakshi said the ration distribution did not violate the election code as the scheme had been inaugurated in Sangrur prior to the announcement of elections and was being implemented statewide.

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