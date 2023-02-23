District Bar Assn members to strike work today

Chandigarh, February 22
The District Bar Association (DBA) has decided to observe February 23, 24 and 27 as ‘no working days’ in protest against registration of an FIR against two advocates in connection with a clash between members of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha and the UT police.
DBA president Shanker Gupta said a meeting of the executive committee was held today and after a long discussion on the issue, it was unanimously decided that no judicial work of any kind like bail application and stay matters would be conducted by any advocate member.
Gupta said the matter of exclusion of names of advocates Amar Singh Chahal and Dilsher Singh Jandiala from the FIR was taken up with the authorities concerned and even a delegation had met the Home Secretary, UT, but the authorities appeared to be adamant against the DBA demand. He said at the time of the incident on February 8, Chahal and Jandiala were not present at the spot. The facts were brought to the notice of the police officials concerned.
