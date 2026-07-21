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Home / Chandigarh / District court multi-level parking becomes operational

District court multi-level parking becomes operational

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:54 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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The Lok Adalat in Ludhiana comprised 25 benches.
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The multi-level parking at the District Court Complex in Sector 43 became operational on Monday. Though detailed guidelines for its use are yet to be finalised, advocates and staff have been allowed to use the parking .

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More than 200 vehicles were parked on the first and second floors on the opening day. Raman Sihag, an advocate, said the facility has allayed a lot of concerns. “Earlier, we had to struggle every day to find a parking spot in the old parking. Hopefully, things will become easier with the new addition.”

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Ashok Chauhan, president of the District Bar Association, said it had been decided that the staff would park their vehicles in the basement while advocates would be allotted the upper floors. The old parking outside the advocates’ chambers will also remain with the Bar Association for the time being while also being open to visitors and litigants.

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The five-level facility that can accommodate 1,174 cars has been constructed at a cost of Rs 65 crore.

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