Home / Chandigarh / District Judge invites residents to settle disputes at Lok Adalat

District Judge invites residents to settle disputes at Lok Adalat


article_Author
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 07:54 AM May 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational use. File
The Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority and District and Sessions Judge, Arun Gupta, has urged the residents of the district to take full advantage of the upcoming National Lok Adalat on May 10. He stated that, following the guidelines of the National Legal Services Authority and Punjab State Legal Services Authority, the second National Lok Adalat of 2025 will be held across District Courts in Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh and Khamano.

Judge Gupta explained that various types of disputes that can be resolved with mutual consent will be taken up during the Lok Adalat. These include civil cases, civil executions, family disputes, bank recovery cases, quasi-civil cases and miscellaneous civil matters. Additionally, all compoundable criminal cases, such as cheque bounce, criminal executions, traffic challans, and revenue disputes, will also be heard, barring serious criminal matters.

He also noted that cases related to bank loans and insurance recovery would be considered during the proceedings.

