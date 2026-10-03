District leg of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan begins in Mohali

The district-level competitions under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026 (Season 4) commenced at the Sports Complex in Sector 78, Mohali, on Friday.

The event was jointly inaugurated by Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh and Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa.

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Running until October 6, the district-level leg features competitions across a wide range of disciplines, including cricket, shooting, athletics, kho-kho, circle-style kabaddi, national-style kabaddi, wrestling, badminton, basketball, roller skating, fencing, judo, table tennis, volleyball shooting/volleyball smashing, boxing, kickboxing, swimming, gatka, chess, hockey, handball, football, lawn tennis and weightlifting.

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During the inaugural ceremony, teams from gymnastics and gatka showcased their sporting skills.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLAs stated that Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan is a flagship initiative of the Punjab Government aimed at connecting the younger generation with sports and providing a platform to nurture and showcase their talent.

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Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh said the platform is proving highly significant in preparing the state’s youth for national and international competitions. He noted that participants ranging from the under-14 category to those above 70 years of age can compete, with cash prizes awarded to winners.

He added that the Punjab Government has initiated financial assistance programs for athletes preparing for international events, alongside a policy to offer higher-level government jobs to medal-winners who bring laurels to the state.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa said that more than 3,100 rural sports grounds are being developed across Punjab

to engage youth in sports and keep them away

from drugs.

The leaders appealed to sports enthusiasts and schoolchildren to participate in large numbers.