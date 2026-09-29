Divyana wins swimming gold

Divyana Bhandari clocked 42.63 seconds to win the 50m backstroke event of girls’ U-17 category during the Aqua Velocity, a swimming competition organised by Built for Speed NGO, at the Sector 23 all-weather swimming pool. Gunroop Kaur finished second with 55.87s, while Salamatt Brar finished third with 01.06.42s.

Aditya Karakoti (31.33s) won the 50m butterfly event in the boys’ U-14 category, followed by Nimish Sharma (32.50s) and Aryan Deodhar (34.73s) at second and third position. In the 25m butterfly event of the girls’ U-12 category, Aaynee Singla clocked 22.93s for the gold medal, followed by Yaavi Shah at second in 23.15s and Anahita Chauhan at third in 23.79s.

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Gursanjam Maan won the 25m freestyle event of the boys’ U-10 event by clocking 17.12s. Ayaan Bishnoi finished second in 18.46s and Piyush claimed third position in 18.53s. In the U-8 group of the same event, Elawarbir Singh Gill clocked 22.11s to finish at the top, while Arhaan Singh clocked 23.12s to claim the second position. Karambir Singh clocked 23.71s to finish third.

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Arnika Katoch (21s) won the girls’ U-8 event, followed by Mira Gupta (21.86s) and Saira (24.10s). The competition was attended by Rakesh Malik, Director, Sports and Physical Education, Panjab University; Mahender Singh, Joint Director, Sports Department, Chandigarh; Paramjit Singh, senior swimming coach, Chandigarh; and Chahat Arora, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Awardee, Punjab, and Sharanpreet Singh, swimming coach.