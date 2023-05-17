Divyansh moves into singles final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

Divyansh of St Xavier’s, Sector 44, defeated Ayush of St Xavier’s, Mohali, to march into the boys’ singles final, during the 3rd Emily Memorial Badminton Tournament organised by St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School.

Divyansh recorded a 21-8 21-13 win over his rival. Shaurya of Saupin’s (Panchkula) defeated Vishesh of Kid-r-kids, Sector 42. He recorded a comeback win of 12-21 21-19 21-19.

In the girls’ semifinals, Jasleen of the host school marched ahead by defeating Garima of St Xavier’s (Mohali) 21-6 21-1. Dhvanya of Saupin`s (Panchkula) defeated Ridhi Saini of MDAV 21-09 21-10.

In the mixed doubles semis, Tejas and Kiratmaan of St Xavier’s defeated Vardaan and Nehal of St Xavier’s, Mohali, 21-7 21-10. The team of Rahul and Nivedita of Saupin’s defeated Saanvi and Mayank of St Xavier’s 21-07 21-19.

As many as 11 teams from various schools of the tricity are taking part in this annual tournament.