Diwali: 2-hour window for green crackers in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

The UT Administration has decided to allow use of green crackers only for two hours on Diwali.

As per District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh’s order, only green crackers certified by CSIR-NEERI would be allowed. However, the sale and use of joined firecrackers (laris) even if falling under the green cracker category has been banned. On Diwali, the use of firecrackers would be allowed from 8 pm to 10 pm and on Gurpurab, from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm.Only green crackers will be allowed to be used in effigies on Dasehra.

