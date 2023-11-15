Diwali celebrated

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Students of classes XI and XII of the school celebrated Diwali with the students of Bhavan’s Chetna School. The distribution of sweets and gifts marked the festive event that was aimed at spreading joy and fostering community bonds.

Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

School trips were organised for the students of classes I-XI to Chokhidhani, Forest Hill Resort, Mapple Adventure Park and Virasat-e-Khalsa to mark Children’s Day. Thre trips gave students an opportunity to enjoy the beauty of nature, engage in meaningful discussions and learn in an interactive manner.

St Anne’s Convent School, Chd

The school organised its first-ever Model United Nations (MUN) session for students of classes III, IV and V. Principal Sr Siji said the school had set a remarkable precedent by introducing primary wing students to the world of international diplomacy, laying the foundation for responsible global citizens. School manager Reverend Father Ambrose was also present on the occasion.

CL DAV Sr Public School, Panchkula

Children’s Day was celebrated with enthusiasm on the school campus. The function included a captivating folk dance performance, humor-packed skit and a caption contest. Students of classes IX to XII crafted dresses from newspapers.

