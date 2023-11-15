Diwali celebrated

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula
Students of classes XI and XII of the school celebrated Diwali with the students of Bhavan’s Chetna School. The distribution of sweets and gifts marked the festive event that was aimed at spreading joy and fostering community bonds.
Blue Bird High School, Panchkula
School trips were organised for the students of classes I-XI to Chokhidhani, Forest Hill Resort, Mapple Adventure Park and Virasat-e-Khalsa to mark Children’s Day. Thre trips gave students an opportunity to enjoy the beauty of nature, engage in meaningful discussions and learn in an interactive manner.
St Anne’s Convent School, Chd
The school organised its first-ever Model United Nations (MUN) session for students of classes III, IV and V. Principal Sr Siji said the school had set a remarkable precedent by introducing primary wing students to the world of international diplomacy, laying the foundation for responsible global citizens. School manager Reverend Father Ambrose was also present on the occasion.
CL DAV Sr Public School, Panchkula
Children’s Day was celebrated with enthusiasm on the school campus. The function included a captivating folk dance performance, humor-packed skit and a caption contest. Students of classes IX to XII crafted dresses from newspapers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel
Laying steel pipes to create safe passage for labourers to c...
EAM raises extremism with British Home Secy
Also takes up FTA and extradition of fugitives
In Gaza, mass grave ‘dug’ to bury patients
Israeli forces seize Hamas legislative council building, pol...
4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe
44 teams set up across Punjab, records seized