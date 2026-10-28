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Home / Chandigarh / Diwali cleaning turns costly: Panchkula man held for stealing jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh in Kalka

Diwali cleaning turns costly: Panchkula man held for stealing jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh in Kalka

Crime Branch arrests accused within 72 hours; jewellery recovered, 3-day police remand granted

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:45 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Panchkula Police with the accused arrested in connection with the theft of jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh from a house in Kalka.
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A man accused of stealing gold, diamond and silver jewellery worth around ₹20 lakh from a house in Kalka during Diwali cleaning has been arrested within 72 hours, with the Panchkula Police recovering the stolen valuables and securing his three-day police remand.

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The accused, Ankul Singh alias Ankush, allegedly fled to Uttar Pradesh after the theft and was hiding in a rented room in Auraiya district. He was arrested in Panchkula when he returned to collect his remaining belongings, according to the police.

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The arrest was made by the Crime Branch-03 team under Operation Huntdown, launched on the directions of Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain to curb theft and snatching incidents.

Crime Branch-03 in-charge Rajesh said a Kalka resident had invited the accused to his house on October 18 to help with Diwali cleaning. On October 22, the complainant’s wife checked her jewellery box and discovered that the valuables were missing. As no other outsider had visited the house during the cleaning, the family suspected the person hired for the work.

A case was registered at the Kalka police station on October 24, following which the police launched a search for the accused.

During the investigation, the police learnt that he was staying in a rented room in Auraiya district. A team visited the area on October 25 but could not trace him. The police continued tracking his movements and subsequently arrested him in Panchkula.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said diamond, gold and silver jewellery worth around ₹20 lakh had been recovered at the accused’s instance. During questioning, he allegedly disclosed that he had given a stolen gold chain and a pair of gold earrings to his wife, who is staying at her parental home in Auraiya. Efforts are underway to recover the remaining jewellery.

Sections 305, 331(3) and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have also been added to the case. The accused has been remanded in police custody for three days for further questioning and recovery of the remaining valuables. The police are also investigating his possible involvement in other theft cases.

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