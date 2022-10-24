Diwali: Dos and Don'ts by PGI

- Avoid wearing synthetic/loose clothes while lighting diyas/candles/crackers
- Stand at arm’s length while lighting crackers and diyas
- Discard crackers in a bucket of sand or water to prevent injury to feet
- Wear shoes while bursting crackers. Avoid picking up unexploded crackers
- Keep bucket full of water or fire extinguisher in the vicinity
Treating minor burns
- Pour water on affected area till burning sensation stops
- Avoid using agents such as toothpaste or blue ink on wound
- Remove rings or bangles as affected area may see swelling
Eye injury
Don’t rub eye, wash it with clean water, consult a specialist
