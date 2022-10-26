Diwali Festivity: Cracker time norms go up in smoke in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 25

The UT Administration’s directives on bursting of green firecrackers within the stipulated time period of 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali went for a toss on Monday.

Firecracker celebrations started way ahead of the window and continued till late into the night in the UT. Two persons were arrested in the city for violating the time norms.

Air quality turned ‘very poor’ after 6 pm on Diwali with the bursting of firecrackers. However, the air quality index (AQI) improved to the ‘satisfactory’ level after 6 am on October 25.

“There was improvement in the AQI after 10 pm at all monitoring stations and it further improved after 11 pm due to dissipation of the air. The observations made the next morning were again normal, which is a positive sign for the environment,” said a Chandigarh Pollution Control Board official.

According to the board, monitoring of ambient air quality and noise levels was conducted on a normal day i.e. around a week before Diwali and on the day of the festival.

Monitoring was conducted on October 18 (normal day) and on October 24 (Diwali) at five locations. Trend of air quality during normal day was ‘satisfactory’ or ‘moderate’ (AQI levels below 150) at all stations. Even on Diwali, the parameters were satisfactory up to 6 pm.

But after 6 pm, the air quality worsened and was ‘very poor’ in Sector 22 and the CSIR – Institute Of Microbial Technology, where the AQI reached the mark of 320 and 307, respectively, around 10 pm. Further at each station, the air quality index and noise levels saw an increase on Diwali in comparison to the normal day. Of the five stations, AQI (24 hourly) was ‘moderate’ at three stations — PEC-12, Sectors 17 and 25) and ‘very poor’ at the other two — IMTECH-39 and Sector 12). “The AQI again improved to ‘satisfactory’ level after 6 am on October 25. However, the AQI levels at the above stations were better than those of the 2019 (pre-COVID year) Diwali, when no restrictions were imposed by the administration,” the official said.

“The downward trend of AQI over the years is a positive indication of awareness in society, especially amongst youngsters, including schoolchildren. The Environment Department has been making sustained efforts towards inculcating the habit of ‘Green Diwali’ amongst schoolchildren. Noise levels also saw an uptrend on Diwali in comparison to normal day,” added the official.

Two arrested for not adhering to regulation

Chandigarh: Two persons were arrested for not adhering to the timings for bursting of crackers, thereby violating an order of the District Magistrate, UT on Diwali night. One of the suspects, Kishangarh resident Ram Karan, 51, was arrested near Kheda Mandir, Kishangarh village, while the other, Mani Majra resident Mohit, 22, was arrested near Johal Farm, Mani Majra. Cases under Section 188 of the IPC were registered against them at the IT Park police station. The suspects were later released on bail. TNS

