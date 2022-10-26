 Diwali Festivity: Cracker time norms go up in smoke in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Despite dip, air quality better than 2019 pre-Covid level

Diwali Festivity: Cracker time norms go up in smoke in Chandigarh

Haze envelops a Sector 22 road; and (below) smoke caused by a burning cracker on Monday. Manoj Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 25

The UT Administration’s directives on bursting of green firecrackers within the stipulated time period of 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali went for a toss on Monday.

Firecracker celebrations started way ahead of the window and continued till late into the night in the UT. Two persons were arrested in the city for violating the time norms.

Air quality turned ‘very poor’ after 6 pm on Diwali with the bursting of firecrackers. However, the air quality index (AQI) improved to the ‘satisfactory’ level after 6 am on October 25.

“There was improvement in the AQI after 10 pm at all monitoring stations and it further improved after 11 pm due to dissipation of the air. The observations made the next morning were again normal, which is a positive sign for the environment,” said a Chandigarh Pollution Control Board official.

According to the board, monitoring of ambient air quality and noise levels was conducted on a normal day i.e. around a week before Diwali and on the day of the festival.

Monitoring was conducted on October 18 (normal day) and on October 24 (Diwali) at five locations. Trend of air quality during normal day was ‘satisfactory’ or ‘moderate’ (AQI levels below 150) at all stations. Even on Diwali, the parameters were satisfactory up to 6 pm.

But after 6 pm, the air quality worsened and was ‘very poor’ in Sector 22 and the CSIR – Institute Of Microbial Technology, where the AQI reached the mark of 320 and 307, respectively, around 10 pm. Further at each station, the air quality index and noise levels saw an increase on Diwali in comparison to the normal day. Of the five stations, AQI (24 hourly) was ‘moderate’ at three stations — PEC-12, Sectors 17 and 25) and ‘very poor’ at the other two — IMTECH-39 and Sector 12). “The AQI again improved to ‘satisfactory’ level after 6 am on October 25. However, the AQI levels at the above stations were better than those of the 2019 (pre-COVID year) Diwali, when no restrictions were imposed by the administration,” the official said.

“The downward trend of AQI over the years is a positive indication of awareness in society, especially amongst youngsters, including schoolchildren. The Environment Department has been making sustained efforts towards inculcating the habit of ‘Green Diwali’ amongst schoolchildren. Noise levels also saw an uptrend on Diwali in comparison to normal day,” added the official.

Two arrested for not adhering to regulation

Chandigarh: Two persons were arrested for not adhering to the timings for bursting of crackers, thereby violating an order of the District Magistrate, UT on Diwali night. One of the suspects, Kishangarh resident Ram Karan, 51, was arrested near Kheda Mandir, Kishangarh village, while the other, Mani Majra resident Mohit, 22, was arrested near Johal Farm, Mani Majra. Cases under Section 188 of the IPC were registered against them at the IT Park police station. The suspects were later released on bail. TNS

Top News

Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister

Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions

Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...

Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge as Congress president

Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge as Congress president; his clarion call is Rahul Gandhi’s slogan ‘Daro Mat’

‘Will demolish BJP structures of lies, hatred and fraud’, sa...

Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy

Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy

‘Normalization of India-China relations is in the interest o...

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan goes live on Instagram to share ‘some special things’ related to Sidhu Moosewala

NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify

Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...

Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes

Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes

Delhi CM cites the example of Indonesia’s currency note


Cities

View All

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, his family pay obeisance at Golden Temple

Amritsar breathes better this Diwali

Amritsar residents fail to stick to two-hour window for bursting crackers

Akal Takht Jathedar questions govt's silence on conversions

Valour on display: Nihangs show their horse-riding skills on occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

At 179, Chandigarh sees highest burn, eye injury cases in four years

At 179, Chandigarh sees highest burn, eye injury cases in four years

Cracker Ban: Panchkula cocks a snook

8 incidents of fire, no casualty in Panchkula

17 sustain burns in Dera Bassi

Mohali: Enthusiasts get slice of celestial delight

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes

Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes

Delhi’s air quality improves, but still ‘poor’

AAP, BJP in war of words on ‘drop’ in bursting of crackers

Cracker curbs go up in smoke; 13 FIRs registered across Jalandhar

Cracker curbs go up in smoke; 13 FIRs registered across Jalandhar

44 fire incidents on festival night in Jalandhar

Minor 'raped', found 30 km away from home in Kapurthala district

Day after, streets in Jalandhar strewn with waste

Business hit by dump in festive season: Urban Estate traders

Day after, city sees 2nd worst AQI in state

Day after, Ludhiana sees 2nd worst AQI in Punjab

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

Over 60 cases of burns reported in Ludhiana district

70 fire incidents in Ludhiana, 3 major

Doctor assaulted in Ludhiana Civil Hospital, 3 booked

Farm fires, Diwali crackers choke Punjab, air quality dips from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’

Farm fires, Diwali crackers choke Punjab, air quality dips from 'moderate' to 'poor'

Patiala residents flout restrictions, burst firecrackers till 1 am

Punjabi University's clone website creates flutter

24/7 emergency norms go for toss, Patiala's Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital ‘shuts’ gates at night

Patiala district reports 50 cases of burns