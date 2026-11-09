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Home / Chandigarh / 7 burns cases reported at PGI on Diwali night

7 burns cases reported at PGI on Diwali night

4 patients sustained hand injuries after firecrackers exploded in their hands. Of these, three underwent surgery

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:41 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Three patients suffered thermal burns after their clothes caught fire. Pic: iStock
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As many as seven patients with firecracker-related injuries were reported at the Department of Plastic Surgery at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, during Diwali celebrations.

According to Dr Atul Parashar, Professor and Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery at PGIMER, four patients sustained hand injuries after firecrackers exploded in their hands. Of these, three underwent surgery at the Advanced Trauma Centre (ATC), while the fourth required only dressings.

Three other patients suffered thermal burns after their clothes caught fire. They sustained around 15-20 per cent burns and are being treated at the Burn High Dependency Unit (HDU) under the Department of Plastic Surgery, Dr Parashar added.

Meanwhile, the Department of ENT and Head and Neck Surgery at PGIMER has launched a special Diwali helpline to assist people suffering from hearing-related problems caused by firecracker noise.

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According to PGIMER, anyone experiencing hearing loss, deafness, ringing in the ears or a blocked sensation during Diwali should send a text message to 070870 09764 or 094656 67171 within 24 hours.

The helpline has been launched under the guidance of Dr Jaimanti Bakshi, Professor and Head of the department, and Dr Dharam Vir, Associate Professor, to ensure timely assessment and treatment of ear injuries.

Last Diwali, around seven people had reported to the ENT Outpatient Department (OPD) with noise-related ear trauma caused by firecrackers.

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Helpline numbers

Send a text message to either number within 24 hours of the injury:

  • 070870 09764
  • 094656 67171
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