Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 11

Mayor Anup Gupta today announced free parking for two-wheelers in all paid-parking sites that fall within the jurisdiction of the civic body from December 1.

Gupta said, “This is a Diwali gift to the residents of the city as well as visitors to market places. We had intended to provide a relief to two-wheeler riders for a long time. Though the tendering process for the same will take time, today being Diwali’s eve, I have decided to announce free parking facility from December 1.”

The General House of the MC had approved the agenda regarding free parking of two-wheelers in all parking sites in July. According to the agenda, all two-wheelers will be exempt from the parking fee.

The Mayor said there were 89 parking sites in Chandigarh that were managed by the Municipal Corporation and all had an equal parking space for two-wheelers as well as four-wheelers. At present, the corporation charges Rs 7 for two-wheeler parking. Parking for electric vehicles is already free. Car parking charges is Rs 14. However, in the last House meeting, it was approved that car parking charges would be Rs 15 for four hours. For parking up to 8 hours, Rs 20 will be charged. After that, Rs 10 will be charged per hour. However, there will be double the charges for cars registered outside the tricity. All rates will be applicable once FASTag-based smart parking system is introduced following tendering process.

