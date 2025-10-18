Diwali rush chokes roads in Chandigarh, Panchkula

With Diwali round the corner, traffic congestion across Chandigarh and Panchkula has reached a breaking point as residents throng markets for last-minute shopping. The situation is expected to worsen tomorrow on Dhanteras, considered auspicious for buying gold, silver and new utensils, with major rush anticipated near jewellery markets and commercial hubs.

In Chandigarh, the usually bustling Sectors 17, 19, 22, 34 and 35 witnessed gridlocks through the day. The situation was grim during evening hours when office-goers and shoppers coincided on the roads. The jewellery market in Sector 22-D, known for its concentration of goldsmiths and jewellers, saw serpentine queues of vehicles and long waiting times at traffic lights. Similar scenes were reported from Sector 34, where several showrooms and electronic outlets drew heavy footfall.

Commuters complained of long delays and lack of parking facilities. Many were forced to park vehicles far from their intended destinations and walk through crowded lanes laden with festive shoppers. “It took me nearly 30 minutes just to find a parking spot in Sector 22,” said Ritu, a resident of Sector 37. “People have parked on both sides of the road, leaving barely any space to drive.”

Traffic police have been deployed in increased numbers, especially at busy junctions and near shopping complexes. Officers admitted that despite extra manpower, managing traffic during the festive rush remains a challenge. A senior official from the Chandigarh Traffic Police said, “We’ve stationed additional personnel at high-density points and appealed to citizens to use public transport or carpool whenever possible.”

Across the border, Panchkula too is witnessing similar chaos. The Sector 9 inner market, a popular shopping destination, remained packed throughout the day, with every parking slot occupied. Shopkeepers complained that the lack of organised parking was affecting business, as customers were forced to park on the roads and risk challans. Residents reported vehicles double-parked and frequent bottlenecks at turning points.

The traffic department has urged citizens to plan their outings early and avoid peak hours, particularly on Dhanteras, when heavy congestion is expected near jewellery stores and utensil showrooms. Officials have also cautioned against illegal roadside parking and appealed for cooperation to ensure smoother movement during the festive period.

Apart from that the Khuda Lahora-PGI often face traffic jams in the morning and evening and people try to cross from all sides near Khuda Lahora bridge. While in the evening today two traffic cops were deployed to help commuters navigate through jams, it didn’t prevent long queues. An ambulance was stuck for 10 minutes to find a way to the PGI. It is becoming a new bottleneck for traffic as more people are settling in New Chandigarh.

With the festival of lights approaching, the twin cities are glowing in festive fervour—but for many motorists, patience is running thin amid the sparkle.