DLSA holds awareness drive against drug abuse

Mohali, June 26

The District Legal Services Authority organised awareness programmes in Santemajra, Landran, Bhago Majra, Balongi, Shahpur, Nawashahar, Chhat, Karala, Rampur Kalan, Basma, Jhajjon and Bhudanpur villages on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

District Legal Services Authority secretary Baljinder Singh Mann said an awareness programme was also organised at the Rehabilitation Centre in Sector 66 for inmates and outdoor patients regarding availability of free legal services to them under the NALSA (Legal Services to the Victims of Drug Abuse and Eradication of Drug Menace) Scheme, 2015.

During the campaign, competitions like declamation, painting, poster making and essay writing were also held by the legal literacy clubs to prepare students to keep themselves away from drugs.

Meanwhile, addressing an awareness camp organised by the local administration, led by Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta, on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Trivedi Camp, MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa directed the local SHO to tighten the noose around anti-social elements involved in drug peddling in the area.

The SDM assured the MLA that action would be taken against drug peddlers.