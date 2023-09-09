DLSA to hold nat'l lok adalat today

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 8

A National Lok Adalat will be held in the Sessions Division, Mohali, on September 9, under the leadership of District and Sessions Judge Harpal Singh. As many as 16,237 cases, including 9,701 pre-litigative and 6,536 pending cases will be taken up by 29 benches as part of it. At the district headquarters in Mohali, 17 Lok Adalat benches will take up cases for settlement. Besides, five benches in Kharar and seven benches in Dera Bassi will take up cases.

NI Act cases under Section-138, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, land acquisition cases, and those related to electricity and water bills (excluding non-compoundable thefts) will all be taken up by the benches. Service matters relating to pay and allowances, revenue cases and other civil cases (rent, injunction suits, specific performance suits, among others, will be considered for settlement between the parties.

